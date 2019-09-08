Dino Melaye Denies Fathering Child Of Ex-BBN Housemate, Tboss

Prior to this, speculations over the real father of Tboss' baby had stirred up a debate on the Nigerian social media space as some suspected Ubi Franklin for being responsible.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

Lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has denied rumors making the rounds that he is the father of the baby of ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss.

Prior to this, speculations over the real father of Tboss' baby had stirred up a debate on the Nigerian social media space as some suspected Ubi Franklin for being responsible.

Melaye, who is the latest person to be linked to Tboss and her child, on Sunday took to Twitter to deny the reports.

Melaye said, “I naturally should ignore lies making the rounds that I’m the father of Tboss’ child. 

"Every child is a blessing from heaven to every new mother and I congratulate Tboss on the new bundle of joy. 

"As for the father, it’s not me. I never dated Tboss. Olodos take note accordingly.”

