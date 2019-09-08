EXCLUSIVE: Police Seek ‘Frivolous’ Court Order To Detain Agba Jalingo For 90 Days

The Nigeria Police Force is making secret moves to get a court order to detain Agba Jalingo, Publisher of Cross River Watch for 90 days.

Jalingo was arrested in Lagos on August 22, 2019, by police personnel following his publication of an article asking Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River to come clean on the whereabouts of the N500m that was released for the state’s microfinance bank.

The hearing of the suit against Jalingo was to continue on Monday, September 9, 2019 after Justice Isoni Francisca adjourned it on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

However, sources revealed that the police are hurriedly making moves to discreetly secure an order from the court in a separate case to detain Jalingo for another 90 days.

“They (police) have approached the court to get a frivolous order to detain him (Jalingo) for 90 days.

"They approached the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, where the vacation judge for the South-South zone is sitting,” the source said.