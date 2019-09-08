Governor Wike Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Despite Claim Rivers Is Christian State

The Vice President-General of Jamaatu Nasril Islam, (JNI), Alhaji

Abubakar Orlu, has explained why Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike,

suspended the state's Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.



Alhaji Orlu said it was because of alleged fraudulent activities and

the unsatisfactory manner the board was being run.



In a statement issued on Saturday, the JNI chieftain disclosed that

some fraudulent persons had in the past hijacked hajj seats in Rivers

State to other states.



Last July, Wike had claimed that Rivers was a Christian state.



“I heard that some people are angry that I declared Rivers as a

Christian State. With what happened on March 9, 2019, it re-emphasized

my conviction that Rivers is a Christian State. Nobody can intimidate

me into changing my position.



“I will not disappoint the Church. I will continue to support the

Church. When people who think that they are God came, Christians stood

firm and showed that Rivers State is a Christian State,” the governor

had asserted at a thanksgiving.