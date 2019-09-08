Max Air Aircraft First Engine Brushed Runway Surface On Landing –AIB

“From information provided, the aircraft on landing scraped the runway while the number one engine brushed runway surface."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

The Accident Investigation Bureau has shed more light into how the Max Air aircraft crash-landed at the Minna International Airport, Niger State, on Saturday.

AIB in a statement by its Commissioner, Engr Akin Olateru, said that the number one engine of the aircraft brushed the runway surface on landing.

According to the statement, the Boeing 747-400 aircraft with the registration number 5N-DBK, had departed the King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with 560 passengers and 19 crew members before the incident occured on final approach on runway 23 at the Minna airport.

The statement reads, “From information provided, the aircraft on landing scraped the runway while the number one engine brushed runway surface.

“Our team of safety investigators has commenced investigations."

SaharaReporters, New York

