Nigeria: Yellow Fever Kills Three, Others Hospitalized, 23 Cases Under Surveillance

At least three persons have died following an outbreak of yellow fever

in Bauchi State.



Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of the State Primary

Healthcare Development Agency, confirmed this during an interview with

ChannelsTV on Saturday.



He noted that there were 23 other suspected cases while a few persons

were receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.



Mohammed said, “In Bauchi State, we have been trying to follow up with

the case of yellow fever which started two weeks ago and we have only

three confirmed deaths.



“And then, we have 23 cases of yellow fever and even today (Saturday),

seven samples were taken to the laboratory in Abuja.”



The executive chairman, who spoke during a hospital visit to the

affected patients, explained that most of them were seen unconscious.



According to him, one of the patients is a ranger at the Yankari Games

Reserve, as the disease outbreak cuts across three local government

areas – Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa, and Alkaleri.



Mohammed said all confirmed cases of the disease were from Alkaleri,

where the Yankari Games Reserve is located.



He, however, stated that the state government had begun to put

measures in place to contain the spread of the disease but lacked

enough vaccines for the people.



Some of the steps taken so far, according to him, include the

distribution of mosquito nets, environmental fumigation, and training

of staff on control measures.



“We are trying to see what we can do. We’ve made arrangements on how

to contain the virus and one of the arrangements is that we started

reactive vaccination over three or four days ago around the

communities,” said the executive chairman.