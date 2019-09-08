Nigeria: Yellow Fever Kills Three, Others Hospitalized, 23 Cases Under Surveillance

“In Bauchi State, we have been trying to follow up with the case of yellow fever which started two weeks ago and we have only three confirmed deaths."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

At least three persons have died following an outbreak of yellow fever
in Bauchi State.

Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of the State Primary
Healthcare Development Agency, confirmed this during an interview with
ChannelsTV on Saturday.

He noted that there were 23 other suspected cases while a few persons
were receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University
Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Mohammed said, “In Bauchi State, we have been trying to follow up with
the case of yellow fever which started two weeks ago and we have only
three confirmed deaths.

“And then, we have 23 cases of yellow fever and even today (Saturday),
seven samples were taken to the laboratory in Abuja.”

The executive chairman, who spoke during a hospital visit to the
affected patients, explained that most of them were seen unconscious.

According to him, one of the patients is a ranger at the Yankari Games
Reserve, as the disease outbreak cuts across three local government
areas – Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa, and Alkaleri.

Mohammed said all confirmed cases of the disease were from Alkaleri,
where the Yankari Games Reserve is located.

He, however, stated that the state government had begun to put
measures in place to contain the spread of the disease but lacked
enough vaccines for the people.

Some of the steps taken so far, according to him, include the
distribution of mosquito nets, environmental fumigation, and training
of staff on control measures.

“We are trying to see what we can do. We’ve made arrangements on how
to contain the virus and one of the arrangements is that we started
reactive vaccination over three or four days ago around the
communities,” said the executive chairman.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH NCDC Confirms Death of Seven Tourists In Bauchi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Striking Doctors Accuse Government Of Plotting To Draft Soldiers To Hospitals, Proscribe Their Association
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JOHESU Urges NMA To Call Off ‘Illegal’ Strike, Citing Emergency In Health Sector
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion A Painful Goodbye By Olujimi Aganga-Williams
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
TwvSsX_jyLs
Hannatu Musawa Muhammed Ali-The Greatest By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 6-Month Old Strike By Some Rivers State Health Workers Hurting Progress Of Routine Immunizations
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Tradition Swaziland King Honours Adesina In Traditional Ceremony
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Groups Petition Buhari, Warn Against Appointing Tompolo's PA As Amnesty Coordinator
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Debunks Abuja Explosion Report
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Involved In Road Accident Suffers Broken Leg
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians Are Not Criminals, Ezekwesili Tells South Africa
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Soccer Messi Free To Leave, Says Barcelona President
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Come Abroad If You Are Owing Salaries, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Governors
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Soldier For Allegedly Stabbing Man To Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NCDC Confirms Death of Seven Tourists In Bauchi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad