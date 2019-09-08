Nigerian Drivers Cry Out: Kidnappers Have Returned To Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

Tension and apprehension have returned to the Kaduna-Abuja expressway

following the renewed rise of activities of bandits with reports of

killings and kidnapping of many people for ransom, a situation that is

forcing thousands of commuters to travel by train and leaving

commercial drivers in limbo, Daily Trust on Sunday reports.



The bandits had recently killed three persons and kidnapped many

people, among them three final year students of the Ahmadu Bello

University (ABU), Zaria. They were later released with reports of

alleged payment of ransom by relatives even as many other victims are

said to remain in custody of the criminals.



The worse hit by the recent upsurge of the bandits’ activities are the

commercial taxi drivers plying the Kaduna-Abuja route because the

situation is gradually forcing them out of business apart from falling

victims themselves and losing huge amounts of money.



Head of drivers at the Command Motor Park in Kaduna, Emmanuel Ameh,

told Daily Trust on Sunday that the gunmen are attacking and

kidnapping people every day. Ameh said he narrowly escaped the attack

when the bandits attacked and kidnapped people at a bridge after

Rijana village around 8 pm.



According to him, it was the gunshots and people who escaped from the

incident by the roadside that alerted him. He pointed out that on

reaching Rijana after the attack, there were belongings of the victims

littered on the road. Ameh said: “What baffled me is the gunmen

usually change location from one point to another while the police

stay at one location. The police officers don’t patrol the road. If

you are able to escape and report to the police officers they will

tell you they don’t have fuel to go anywhere.”



Ameh revealed that a good number of the commercial drivers in the park

had decided to abandon their vehicles for fear of being killed or

kidnapped by the gunmen. “I also abandoned my vehicle because of the

fear and continued attacks and kidnapping of people on the

expressway,” he explained.



Ameh appealed to both federal and state governments to get to the

roots of the whole thing, adding that police should also patrol the

stretch of the highway. “The police should track the gunmen in their

hideouts and bring them out because staying at checkpoints would not

solve the problem. You hardly find the police moving on the road,” he

said.



On his part, the Provost of the Command Motor Park in Kaduna, Austin

Alfred, told Daily Trust on Sunday that the bandits attack commuters

at a notorious spot around Olam Farm. “One of our drivers who escaped

the attack is right now receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

In the last month, three of our drivers were affected, two were

kidnapped and one was injured.



“The incident happened around Olam Farm. One of our drivers and a

passenger got injured while trying to escape the gunshots of the

bandits. Our colleagues evacuated the vehicles from the area to a

mechanic garage for repairs,” Alfred said.



Alfred decried the situation many commercial drivers had abandoned

their jobs because of the precarious security conditions of the

Kaduna-Abuja expressway. According to him, nobody wants to risk their

lives by plying the Kaduna-Abuja road, after 2 pm. “None of the

drivers want to ply the road except those from Abuja who want to

return home and can pick passengers back.”



Alfred appealed to the government and security agencies to re-examine

the security architecture on the expressway, adding, “Government

should deploy officials of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps

(NSCDC) to the Kaduna-Abuja road since the police alone have not been

able to tackle the kidnapping problem. Government should try another

paramilitary on the road because I remember when passengers from Abuja

airport were transferred to Kaduna and there were security problems on

the road and NSCDC were deployed to the specific spot, the problems

were tackled.”



The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed one of the incidents in a

statement by its spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo, saying, that armed men in

military uniform intercepted some commuters along Kaduna-Abuja

expressway and opened fire on the vehicles and in the process

kidnapped six persons.



The statement said, “However, due to the prompt response of the police

and other security agents to the scene, three people were later

released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general

area. The rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were

recovered to the police station. Concerted efforts are still being

coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF, and the

IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the

perpetrators of the crime.”