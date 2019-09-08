Return Money Used To Pay Government Lawyer, CSNAC Tells Buhari

"Your action runs contrary to the mandate of your government to fight corruption. "

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

The Civil Society Network Against Corruption, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari committed a ‘grave act of corruption’ by securing the services of a government lawyer to defend him in a private court case.

In a letter addressed to the President and signed by CSNAC Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, the group asked Buhari to return the money incurred in the process to the public purse.

CSNAC said, "Your action runs contrary to the mandate of your government to fight corruption. 

"We make bold to state that this act runs foul of the provisions of the Code of Conduct for public office holders. 

"In the light of the above, we hereby demand that the cost in which Buhari would have incurred in seeking the services of private legal practitioners to be remitted into the treasury of the government with immediate effect."

The Supreme Court had on Monday, September 1, criticised President Buhari for using a senior state counsel at the Ministry of Justice, Abdullahi Abubakar, for his private election-related trial.

The court made the observation while delivering a ruling in a suit accusing President Buhari of lying on oath. 

Three appellants had filed the suit alleging that Buhari lied on oath in a form submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the 2019 election.

