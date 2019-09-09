Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union





Six people have been reportedly kidnapped on Kaduna-Abuja expressway.



They were said to be from Offa and were abducted at Rejana along the

Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday.



The spokesman for the Offa Descendants’ Union, Maruf Olalekan

Ajenifuja, in a statement, said the victims were travelling with Aduke

Okin Motors from Offa to Kaduna.



“This worrisome incident happened at Rejana along the Abuja-Kaduna

expressway thereby throwing many families into a period of sorrow.



“ODU has waded in and efforts are in top gear to secure the release of

the victims and we hope they would be released soonest by the special

grace of God.



"We may not be able to give you details at the moment due to security

reasons,” he said.