Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union

They were said to be from Offa and were abducted at Rejana along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Daily Trust

Six people have been reportedly kidnapped on Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

They were said to be from Offa and were abducted at Rejana along the
Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Offa Descendants’ Union, Maruf Olalekan
Ajenifuja, in a statement, said the victims were travelling with Aduke
Okin Motors from Offa to Kaduna.

“This worrisome incident happened at Rejana along the Abuja-Kaduna
expressway thereby throwing many families into a period of sorrow.

“ODU has waded in and efforts are in top gear to secure the release of
the victims and we hope they would be released soonest by the special
grace of God.

"We may not be able to give you details at the moment due to security
reasons,” he said.

