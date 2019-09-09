Nigeria Indivisible Despite Diversity, Says Sultan Of Sokoto

We must focus on the management of our diversity and not desecrate it. There is no time for internal wrangling. It destroys our unity and nobody will benefit from it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, on Monday said that Nigeria remains an indivisible country in spite of its cultural and ethnic diversity.

He spoke during the 2019 edition of Ulefuta Festival in Akure, Ondo State.

According to the Sultan, some leaders have been using the diversity of the country to sow seeds of discord to their own benefit.

He said that no meaningful development can be achieved in any country where insecurity and violence is the order of the day.

Abubakar urged religious leaders in the country to refrain from using religion and ethnicity as avenues to cause a breach of peace and violence.

He said, “Diversity is not the problem. It is management of our diversity that is the problem.

“Our diversity should enhance good economy and strengthen it but it has to be tapped into and we must celebrate it.

“Also, we must focus on the management of our diversity and not desecrate it. There is no time for internal wrangling. It destroys our unity and nobody will benefit from it.

“We should work together to have common a goal and ensure our regional integration.”

Chairman of the annual public lecture, Michael Ade Ojo, said that Nigeria must rise to defend its territory and promote positivity in its diversity across all regions.

SaharaReporters, New York

