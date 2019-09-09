Nigerian Crude Finds One More Niche In US Oil Market

The report said the vessel will sail the relatively rare route from Niger Delta, pass around South America’s Tierra del Fuego before reaching Los Angeles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Despite the purchase of Nigerian petroleum products by the United States dropping to zero in several months since 2014, crude oil grades from the Niger Delta have now found buyers in California, Reuters reports. 

The news agency said that cargoes of up to six million barrels have left the southern part of Nigeria on arduous 40-day journey to the US.

The report said the vessel will sail the relatively rare route from Niger Delta, pass around South America’s Tierra del Fuego before reaching Los Angeles.

It further noted that Nigeria was able to find this foothold due to the difficulty in building a pipeline to connect the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, where shale oil is produced.

While Nigeria’s peak oil production ever was achieved in 2005 – 2.44million a day, the US had ramped up production from near zero in 2008 to over 12million in 2019.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nine Bag 42 Years Imprisonment For Illegal Oil Bunkering
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Finance Oil Marketers Refuse To Sell Oil At Subsidized Price, Blame Depot Owners
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana’s Opposition NPP Calls For Review Of Italian Oil Deal
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari Vs IOCs On Crude Oil Theft: De-Briefing The Real Thieves? By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Nigerian Government Deregulates Downstream Petroleum; Raises Price To N145 Per Liter
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Insurgency Stop Calling Criminals Avengers, NDA Spokesman Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Seeks Divorce For Being Sex-starved By Husband For Five Years
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobic Violence, Crime Against South Africa's Prosperity, Stability -President Ramaphosa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Arrested For Stealing Samsung Phone
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Code Of Conduct Bureau: We're Verifying Oyo Governor N48-Billion Assets Claim
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal COZA Pastor Rape Saga: Busola Dakolo Says Rape Affected Her 'Marital Sex Life' Negatively
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Stop Attacks On Nigerians, Others, Buhari Tells Ramaphosa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad