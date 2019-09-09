Nigerian Crude Finds One More Niche In US Oil Market

Despite the purchase of Nigerian petroleum products by the United States dropping to zero in several months since 2014, crude oil grades from the Niger Delta have now found buyers in California, Reuters reports.

The news agency said that cargoes of up to six million barrels have left the southern part of Nigeria on arduous 40-day journey to the US.

The report said the vessel will sail the relatively rare route from Niger Delta, pass around South America’s Tierra del Fuego before reaching Los Angeles.

It further noted that Nigeria was able to find this foothold due to the difficulty in building a pipeline to connect the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, where shale oil is produced.

While Nigeria’s peak oil production ever was achieved in 2005 – 2.44million a day, the US had ramped up production from near zero in 2008 to over 12million in 2019.