Six Persons Kidnapped On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The latest incident follows the killing of three suspected kidnappers and the arrest of 26 others by the police on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna Zaria expressway barely 24 hours ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2019

Gunmen

Some gunmen have abducted six persons on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the sad event took place on Sunday evening.

The latest incident follows the killing of three suspected kidnappers and the arrest of 26 others by the police on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna Zaria expressway barely 24 hours ago.

Sabo revealed that the hoodlums dressed in military uniform, intercepted a commercial bus around 11:40pm on Sunday near Rijana Village and whisked the six persons away.

According to him, the police managed to free two of the victims from the kidnappers while efforts were ongoing to rescue the others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Arrested For Stealing Samsung Phone
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Dismisses Lazarus Ogbee As Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Some Persons, Groups Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria –DSS
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Magu Behind My Ordeal, Forcing Me Into Attempting Suicide -Adoke Says In New Book
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Presidential Panel Submits Criminal Investigative Reports On Stella Oduah, Pinnick, 4 NFF Officials
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Seeks Divorce For Being Sex-starved By Husband For Five Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Judge Accuses Sowore's Lawyer of Disrupting Court Session
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Stop Attacks On Nigerians, Others, Buhari Tells Ramaphosa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Kidnapping: Six People Abducted On Kaduna-Abuja Road, Says Offa Descendants' Union
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad