Six Persons Kidnapped On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Gunmen

Some gunmen have abducted six persons on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the sad event took place on Sunday evening.

The latest incident follows the killing of three suspected kidnappers and the arrest of 26 others by the police on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna Zaria expressway barely 24 hours ago.

Sabo revealed that the hoodlums dressed in military uniform, intercepted a commercial bus around 11:40pm on Sunday near Rijana Village and whisked the six persons away.

According to him, the police managed to free two of the victims from the kidnappers while efforts were ongoing to rescue the others.