Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria

Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria have handed over three siblings linked with the Islamic State group to the Nigerian Government, AFP reports.

Fanar Kaeet, a Kurdish foreign affairs official, said, “Three children were handed over to representatives of the Nigerian Government.”

The siblings are a girl and two boys – all between five and 10 years old – who had lost both parents, Kaeet said.

A representative of the Nigeria Government, Musa Marika, said efforts were ongoing to look into the matter.

He said, “We have asked the foreign relations department at the Kurdish administration for a list of Nigerians and Africans under their custody.

“As for Nigerian (IS) fighters, the government will look into this.”