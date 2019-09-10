ASUU President To Lawmakers: Nigerian Masses Will Stone You, No Sleep For The Rich As Long As The Poor Are Hungry

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the National President of the Academic Staff

Union of Universities, has warned federal lawmakers that the country's

masses will stone them.



Ogunyemi stated this on Monday in an interview with journalists at the

end of ASUU’s National Executive Council meeting at the Federal

University of Agriculture, Abeokuta in Ogun State.



He stated, “They (lawmakers) move about in armoured cars at a time

when those who suffered in the rain and sun to put them in office are

languishing in abject poverty.



“They are insensitive to the point that they are telling us they want

to buy what they called exotic cars. It is provocative and by the time

Nigerians become fully conscious, they will be stoned.



“A time will come that the rich would not be able to sleep when the

poor are hungry, and that is what the Nigerian ruling class is not

recognizing.”