Borno: Three Killed, Two Others Injured In Fresh Boko Haram Attack

At least three civilians have been killed and two others left injured when Boko Haram terrorists attacked Nganzai area of Borno State on Monday night, a vigilante source told SaharaReporters.

The terrorists stormed a remote village, Mallam Kaleri near Gajiganna in Nganzai around 9:00pm, injuring two women in the process.

According to the source, the terrorists opened fire on the villagers immediately they stormed the town and went away with some food items and livestock.

He said, “The insurgents attacked villagers yesterday (Monday) night at Mallam Kaleri Village near Gajiganna.

“Three persons lost their lives and they have been buried; while two women were left injured.”