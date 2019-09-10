BREAKING: Three Feared Dead As Police Open Fire On Shiites In Kaduna

Many others have been reported wounded.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria ( IMN) on Tuesday made good their threat as they marched on the streets of Abuja to observe Ashura procession. 

Members of the movement converged on Wuse market  as early as 7 a m and marched toward the popular Berger roundabout. 

The protesters were seen waving flags with arabic inscriptions and chanting anti-government songs.

The protesters hurriedly dispersed on sighting armed policemen to avoid being arrested. 

The protest caused gridlock in many parts of the city.

Kubwa and Mararaba expressways were completely locked down. 

But reports from Kaduna State alleged  that policemen have shot Shiite protesters, killing three people. 

Also, reports have it that an unspecified number of protesters were shot dead by armed policemen in Gombe State. 

SaharaReporters could not independently verify these claims.

SaharaReporters, New York

