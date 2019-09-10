Brexit Drama: Boris Johnson Loses Second Commons Vote

Boris Johnson has suffered another humiliating Commons defeat after

his second bid for a snap general election was rejected by MPs.



The Prime Minister said he wanted to head to the polls next month to

break the political deadlock, as he accused opposition parties of

making “outrageous excuses” to delay.



But Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid – which

needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons – while the risk of a

no-deal remained.



MPs voted 293 to 46, short of the 434 needed – marking the new PM’s

sixth Commons defeat.



The prorogation, passed in the early hours of Tuesday, makes a general

election extremely unlikely until at least mid-November.