Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019




The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says the Nigeria Police Force
should arrest a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All
Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, for making "totally irresponsible"
statements.

The supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari claimed that Frank's
latest statements cast aspersion on the presidential election
petitions tribunal judges ahead of the ruling on the petition filed by
former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) challenging the election of the incumbent.

Frank had in a statement claimed that the judges could be tempted to
rule in favour of Buhari.

The BMO, however, took exception to that.

In a statement by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy
Madueke, the Buhari supporters stated that the former APC deputy
spokesperson crossed a line by impugning the integrity of the tribunal
panel members.

“We have in recent days noticed a coordinated effort by PDP and its
allies to arm-twist members of the tribunal but Timi Frank’s choice of
words is totally irresponsible.

“It would, therefore, not be out of place for us to call on the police
to act fast to prevent this organised mindless attempt to blackmail
the judiciary without basis,” BMO said.

