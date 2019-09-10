Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment







The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says the Nigeria Police Force

should arrest a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All

Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, for making "totally irresponsible"

statements.



The supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari claimed that Frank's

latest statements cast aspersion on the presidential election

petitions tribunal judges ahead of the ruling on the petition filed by

former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) challenging the election of the incumbent.



Frank had in a statement claimed that the judges could be tempted to

rule in favour of Buhari.



The BMO, however, took exception to that.



In a statement by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy

Madueke, the Buhari supporters stated that the former APC deputy

spokesperson crossed a line by impugning the integrity of the tribunal

panel members.



“We have in recent days noticed a coordinated effort by PDP and its

allies to arm-twist members of the tribunal but Timi Frank’s choice of

words is totally irresponsible.



“It would, therefore, not be out of place for us to call on the police

to act fast to prevent this organised mindless attempt to blackmail

the judiciary without basis,” BMO said.