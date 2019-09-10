CAN Applauds Nigerian Government For Kicking Against Homosexuality

We are optimistic that all right thinking people and the civil society will collaborate with the government with a view to eradicating the evil practices in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

The Christian Association of Nigeria led by Rev Samson Ayokunle, has commended the resolute stance of the Nigerian Government against same sex marriage, transgender and homosexual activities in the country, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Rev Ayokunle, who made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in Abuja on Tuesday, lamented how immoral and sacrilegious practices are gaining popularity in Nigeria, adding that the so-called transgender is evil and ungodly.

He commended the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for his campaign against lesbianism, homosexuality, transgender and other social vices.

Ayokunle said, “We are optimistic that all right thinking people and the civil society will collaborate with the government with a view to eradicating the evil practices in the country. 

“Our constitution and extant laws have no place for obnoxious practices such as same sex marriage or homosexuality, transgender, sodomy and related practices. They are abomination before God and they are alien to our culture as a people.

“It is capable of plunging our country further into moral abyss, a situation that, according to scriptural historical accounts, attracted divine judgments and wrath on rebellious people and societies.”

