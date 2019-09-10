Fish Out Killers Of Ondo Varsity Professor, ASUU Urges Police

Despite our efforts to ensure the release of Okedayo, there was nothing to show that the police did anything towards that.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has called on the police to fish out those, who killed Prof Gideon Okedayo. 

Okedayo, a senior lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa, was found dead on Monday night.  

He was kidnapped on September 5, 2019 while traveling on Igara-Auchi to his hometown.

SaharaReporters had reported how the body of the late academic was recovered from the bush. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo University Professor Found Dead 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

Dipo Akomolafe, Chairman of ASUU at OSUSTECH, made the appeal to the police while speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday. 

He said, "The gruesome death of Prof Okedayo has already thrown the university community into a sad mood.

"His death has also shown that there is no longer security for the protection of lives and property.

"Despite our efforts to ensure the release of Okedayo, there was nothing to show that the police did anything towards that.  

"So, we are demanding that the police including the other security agencies to fish out those who are behind this killing." See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Ondo University Professor 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Three Feared Dead As Police Open Fire On Shiites In Kaduna
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo University Professor Found Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Villagers Flee As Armed Bandits Attack
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Soldier, One Other Arrested For Armed Robbery, Car Snatching In Adamawa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape: Busola Dakolo Demands N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Economy Niger Republic Bans Rice Export To Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Sacks Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Can’t Stop Xenophobic Attacks, Says South Africa’s Defence Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage Drama Continues As Buhari Government, Public Service Negotiating Council Postpone Meeting Again
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Feared Dead As Police Open Fire On Shiites In Kaduna
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo University Professor Found Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Villagers Flee As Armed Bandits Attack
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption How Diezani Alison-Maduke Lost $40-Million Jewellery Including 419 Expensive Bangles To Buhari Regime
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections UPDATED: Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal To Give Judgment On Presidential Election September 11
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian, Other African Refugees To Be Evacuated To Rwanda –UN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Busola Dakolo Lists Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo As Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad