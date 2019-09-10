Fish Out Killers Of Ondo Varsity Professor, ASUU Urges Police

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has called on the police to fish out those, who killed Prof Gideon Okedayo.

Okedayo, a senior lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa, was found dead on Monday night.

He was kidnapped on September 5, 2019 while traveling on Igara-Auchi to his hometown.

SaharaReporters had reported how the body of the late academic was recovered from the bush. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnapped Ondo University Professor Found Dead

Dipo Akomolafe, Chairman of ASUU at OSUSTECH, made the appeal to the police while speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

He said, "The gruesome death of Prof Okedayo has already thrown the university community into a sad mood.

"His death has also shown that there is no longer security for the protection of lives and property.

"Despite our efforts to ensure the release of Okedayo, there was nothing to show that the police did anything towards that.

"So, we are demanding that the police including the other security agencies to fish out those who are behind this killing." See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Ondo University Professor