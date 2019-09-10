ICT Surpasses Oil and Gas In GDP –NBS

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the contribution of Information and Communication Technology to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product surpassed that of oil and gas in the second quarter of 2019.

In a report released on Tuesday by the agency, it was observed that the country’s GDP grew by 1.94 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, which recorded a growth of 1.50 per cent.

According to the report, the ICT sector contributed 13.85 per cent to total nominal GDP in the second quarter of 2019, which is much higher than the 11.22 per cent contributed in the same period in 2018. 

