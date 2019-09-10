Man Allegedly Murders Brother, Steals Motorcycle For Being Stingy

The Police Command in Ekiti has said that it has arrested a 24- year-old man, Ebenezer Olorunleke, who allegedly killed his brother with three other accomplices.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Asuquo Amba, made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Tuesday.

He said the suspect, who hails from Jege in Kogi State, killed his brother with a knife and screwdriver in Okeila area of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on August 29 and fled with the victim’s motorbike alongside other items.

Confessing to the crime, Olorunleke said that it was his friends that killed his brother, adding that all they wanted to do was to help him collect money from the victim because he was a stingy person.

He said, “I did not follow them inside the room but upon realising that my brother had been stabbed and was shouting, I rushed in and wanted to rescue him but he bit me and chopped off my finger.

“The guys later came to my house to attack me. They wanted to sell the motorcycle but I resisted.

“I was thinking of going to the police to report when I was arrested with the motorcycle.”

Amba said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation into the matter was completed.