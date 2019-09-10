

Senatorial Dream: 'Constituted Authority' Abiola Ajimobi Knows Fate Today



The national assembly election petitions tribunal will today give

judgment over the petition filed by a former governor of Oyo State,

Abiola Ajimobi, challenging the victory of Senator Kola Balogun of the

Oyo South senatorial district.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared

Balogun the winner of the Oyo South senatorial election.



According to INEC, Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

polled 105,720 votes to defeat Ajimobi of the All Progressives

Congress (APC), who scored 92,218 votes.



However, dissatisfied with the results as declared by INEC, the former

governor approached the tribunal seeking the nullification of the

results.



He also prayed the tribunal to order a fresh election in the

senatorial district.



In the petition number EPT/OY/SEN/12/2019, the APC, citing observed

alleged irregularities in accreditation especially smart card reader

report, voters on form EC8D(1), wanted the tribunal to nullify results

in some contending units and order that a fresh election is conducted.



The tribunal, headed by Justice Anthony Akpovi, had on August 18,

2019, adopted the final written addresses of parties to the petition

which were Ajimobi, Balogun, PDP, and INEC, Nigerian Tribune reports.

