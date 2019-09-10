Senatorial Dream: 'Constituted Authority' Abiola Ajimobi Knows Fate Today

...Dissatisfied with the results as declared by INEC, the former governor approached the tribunal seeking the nullification of the results.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2019


The national assembly election petitions tribunal will today give
judgment over the petition filed by a former governor of Oyo State,
Abiola Ajimobi, challenging the victory of Senator Kola Balogun of the
Oyo South senatorial district.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared
Balogun the winner of the Oyo South senatorial election.

According to INEC, Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
polled 105,720 votes to defeat Ajimobi of the All Progressives
Congress (APC), who scored 92,218 votes.

However, dissatisfied with the results as declared by INEC, the former
governor approached the tribunal seeking the nullification of the
results.

He also prayed the tribunal to order a fresh election in the
senatorial district.

In the petition number EPT/OY/SEN/12/2019, the APC, citing observed
alleged irregularities in accreditation especially smart card reader
report, voters on form EC8D(1), wanted the tribunal to nullify results
in some contending units and order that a fresh election is conducted.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Anthony Akpovi, had on August 18,
2019, adopted the final written addresses of parties to the petition
which were Ajimobi, Balogun, PDP, and INEC, Nigerian Tribune reports.
 

SaharaReporters, New York



