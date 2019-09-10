UNILAG Detains Activist For Distributing #RevolutionNow Leaflets On Campus

The security department of the University of Lagos has detained a human rights activist, Joshua Ikechukwu, who was distributing #RevolutionNowleaflets on campus on Monday, SaharaReporterscan confirm.

An eyewitness simply identified as Bankole, told SaharaReporters that the activist distributed fliers to students after an event on campus on Friday.

He said, “What happened was that on Friday, a Faculty of Law student organised and after the event, we took leaflets to distribute.

“There was a CCTV camera installed and it caught his face while he was distributing the item, so on Monday they picked him up.”

When SaharaReporterscontacted one Omotosho, the Intelligence Officer for the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, he refused to respond to enquiries about the incident.