10 Women Released By Bandits In Katsina

No fewer than 10 women including a four-year-old baby have been released by repentant bandits in Katsina State, a statement by the state government said on Wednesday.

The government is currently engaged in dialogue with bandits terrorising Katsina in order to restore peace and normalcy to the affected areas.

It was gathered that the victims regained their freedom few hours after the government released seven bandits, who had been in detention.

The statement issued by Director of Press in the office of the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mr Abdullahi Yar’adua, said that those released were kidnapped two weeks ago from Shimfida Village in Jibia Local Government Area.

Governor Aminu Masari had in the last one week been meeting with the bandits to broker agreement for lasting peace in the state.

The council areas affected by the activities of bandits are Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Safana, Danmusa, Batsari and Jibiya.