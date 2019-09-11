El-Rufai Threatens Kaduna Residents Over Social Media Posts

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has threatened Kaduna residents of severe punishment if they post items disagreeing with the policies of his government on the social media.

In May 2019, SaharaReportersexclusively reported how El-Rufai ordered the arrest and detention of journalist and vocal critic of the Kaduna State Government, Stephen Kefas, for re-posting a SaharaReportersstory on the ‘Kajuru 9 elders’.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, the governor gave the warning to Kaduna residents after the announcement of a partnership with Danish company Arla Foods to provide jobs in the state was mocked by many.

El-rufai, through his official Twitter handle @elrufai said, “Calling a person (including @elrufai) a liar in itself is not a crime in Kaduna State.

“Just post some fake pictures, videos or words that amount to injurious falsehood leading to disruption of our state’s peaceful coexistence and you will have our undivided attention. Go on, try!”