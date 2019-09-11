El-Rufai Threatens Kaduna Residents Over Social Media Posts

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, the governor gave the warning to Kaduna residents after the announcement of a partnership with Danish company Arla Foods to provide jobs in the state was mocked by many.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2019

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has threatened Kaduna residents of severe punishment if they post items disagreeing with the policies of his government on the social media.

In May 2019, SaharaReportersexclusively reported how El-Rufai ordered the arrest and detention of journalist and vocal critic of the Kaduna State Government, Stephen Kefas, for re-posting a SaharaReportersstory on the ‘Kajuru 9 elders’.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, the governor gave the warning to Kaduna residents after the announcement of a partnership with Danish company Arla Foods to provide jobs in the state was mocked by many.

El-rufai, through his official Twitter handle @elrufai said, “Calling a person (including @elrufai) a liar in itself is not a crime in Kaduna State. 

“Just post some fake pictures, videos or words that amount to injurious falsehood leading to disruption of our state’s peaceful coexistence and you will have our undivided attention. Go on, try!”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Election Tribunal Gives Buhari Victory
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari ‘Eminently’ Qualified To Contest Election –Tribunal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Mourns, Says He's Lost Prudent Custodian After Employee Of 30 Years' Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Strikes Out INEC Motions challenging PDP Petitions
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Election Tribunal Gives Buhari Victory
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku 0, Buhari 1 As Tribunal Dismisses PDP Motion Against Osinbajo Vote-buying Using Tradermoni
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy Niger Republic Bans Rice Export To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari ‘Eminently’ Qualified To Contest Election –Tribunal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
South Africa BREAKING: South African Authorities Delay Evacuation Of Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Mourns, Says He's Lost Prudent Custodian After Employee Of 30 Years' Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Sorry, I don't Think Atiku Is Coming By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Strikes Out INEC Motions challenging PDP Petitions
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Vs Atiku: President's Supporters Want Police To Arrest Timi Frank Over Tribunal Judges Comment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion We Cannot Stop Killing Nigerians! By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad