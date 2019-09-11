JUST IN: Tribunal Dismisses Atiku's Claim On Usage Of Central Server By INEC

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has said that the claim by the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, that the Independent National Electoral Commission used a central server for the collation and transmission of 2019 election results was false.

The tribunal said that the petitioner failed to establish the claim of electronic transmission and collation of election results from different levels in his petition and that the evidence submitted by the petitioner to substantiate the allegation could not be relied upon.