Ondo Government To Begin Clamp Down On Pubs In Reserved Areas

A clamp down on pubs would soon begin mostly in Government Reserved Areas in Ondo State.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in the state, Rasheed Badmus, disclosed this on Wednesday.

Badmus said the decision to demolish such facilities was occasioned by rising cases of insecurity in the state.

He said, “All pubs in Alagbaka and Ijapo areas would soon be demolished and we have already marked them.

“We have visited and served all of them quit notice that we will not tolerate any attachment in our GRAs.

“We noticed that those engaging in this illegal activities failed to respond and we need to take prompt action.

“After drinking, they always terrorise the area, we have given them notice for over 10 months now.”

Badmus further explained that the state government will not pay any compensation to owners of structures being used as pubs.