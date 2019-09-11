Scientists Discover New Planet With Water

Astronomers at the University College London, say they have discovered water on a potentially habitable planet.

The BBCsaid their findings were published in the Scientific Journal.

The scientists believe that up to half of the planet is made up of water.

Prof Giovanna Teneti, the lead scientist on the project, said the discovery made on the planet named K2-18B, was ‘mind blowing.’

She said, “This is the first time that we have detected water on a planet in the habitable zone around a star where the temperature is potentially compatible with the presence of life.

“Within the next 10 years, we will know whether there are chemicals that are due to life in those atmospheres.”

K2-18b is the only planet that showed it had water in it out of all the planets discovered by the Hubble Telescope between 2016 and 2017.