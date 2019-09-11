Tribunal Verdict: Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode React To Buhari's Victory

Using a biblical illustration, Senator Shehu Sani called on Nigerians to girdle up for the journey ahead.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2019

Reactions have continued to trail the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja upholding the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 2019 elections.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had filed a petition challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission’s announcement of Buhari as winner of the election.

But following Wednesday’s verdict by the tribunal, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode tweeting @realFFK, wondered why Nigerians were surprised at the outcome of the tribunal.

He alleged that Buhari rigged the courts in his favour.

He said, “If anyone is surprised by today's ruling in the @Atiku/@MBuhari case, then they still don't understand the nature of the beast we are fighting and the gravity of the situation we are in.

“They didn't just rig the election, they rigged the courts too! They control all three arms of government.”

Using a biblical illustration, Senator Shehu Sani called on Nigerians to girdle up for the journey ahead.

He said, “All yea who climbeth the Mount Sinai today, hoping to see the Sun riseth from the West, can now descend and head to Damascus, and taketh along with thee a stock of olive and pots of water from the Euphrates. The journey ahead is of the Lord.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Election Tribunal Gives Buhari Victory
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku 0, Buhari 1 As Tribunal Dismisses PDP Motion Against Osinbajo Vote-buying Using Tradermoni
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari ‘Eminently’ Qualified To Contest Election –Tribunal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Election Tribunal Gives Buhari Victory
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku 0, Buhari 1 As Tribunal Dismisses PDP Motion Against Osinbajo Vote-buying Using Tradermoni
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Not A Cameroonian, Tribunal Tells APC As Petition Is Dismissed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
South Africa BREAKING: South African Authorities Delay Evacuation Of Nigerians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari ‘Eminently’ Qualified To Contest Election –Tribunal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam Professor Of Islamic Law Arrested For Criticising Saudi Arabia’s Entertainment Policies
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Oshiomhole Give Me Silent Treatment, APC May Disappear With President's Exit -Okorocha
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME US Charges 22-year-old Nigerian For Money Laundering
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Niger Republic Bans Rice Export To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM El-Rufai Threatens Kaduna Residents Over Social Media Posts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Judgment Of Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad