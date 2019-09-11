Tribunal Verdict: Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode React To Buhari's Victory

Reactions have continued to trail the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja upholding the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 2019 elections.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had filed a petition challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission’s announcement of Buhari as winner of the election.

But following Wednesday’s verdict by the tribunal, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode tweeting @realFFK, wondered why Nigerians were surprised at the outcome of the tribunal.

He alleged that Buhari rigged the courts in his favour.

He said, “If anyone is surprised by today's ruling in the @Atiku/@MBuhari case, then they still don't understand the nature of the beast we are fighting and the gravity of the situation we are in.

“They didn't just rig the election, they rigged the courts too! They control all three arms of government.”

Using a biblical illustration, Senator Shehu Sani called on Nigerians to girdle up for the journey ahead.

He said, “All yea who climbeth the Mount Sinai today, hoping to see the Sun riseth from the West, can now descend and head to Damascus, and taketh along with thee a stock of olive and pots of water from the Euphrates. The journey ahead is of the Lord.”