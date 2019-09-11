Trump Vows To Hit Taliban ‘Harder’ As America Remembers Victims Of 9/11

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has said that the country would hit the Taliban and other terror organisations in the world ‘harder’ than they ever imagined for the pains they caused American families on September 11, 2001 when deadly attacks were launched in the country.

Trump made the statement on Wednesday during a ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of the incident described as one of the deadliest terrorist attack in history.

He said that over “the last four days” US forces have “hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before and that will continue”.

The US President said that the onslaught on the terror group was ordered after he cancelled secret peace talks with the Taliban over the weekend in retaliation for a bomb attack that killed one American soldier last week.

The September 11, 2001 tragedy was a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda. The attacks killed 2,996 people, injured over 6,000 others and caused at least $10bn in infrastructure and property damage, according to wikipedia. Additional people died of 9/11-related cancer and respiratory diseases in the months and years following the incident.