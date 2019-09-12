$9.8bn Judgment: Nigerian Demands AGF’s Resignation Within Seven Days

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

Abubakar Malami

 

Executive Director of Centre for Public Accountability, Olufemi Lawson, has asked Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to resign within seven days over the $9.8bn judgment against the Federal Government of Nigeria for breach of contract involving Process and Industrial Development Limited.

Lawson, in an open letter to the AGF, expressed his disappointment at Malami’s show of incompetence at how he handled the court processes.

He also knocked the AGF for not taking necessary steps when President Muhammadu Buhari's administration took over at a time when the reparation cost stood at just $850m.

He said, “Without equivocation, we wish to state that the unfortunate situation we have found ourselves today cannot be other than as a result of your incompetence as the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

“It is, therefore, our patriotic demand, that you honorably resign your appointment as our country's Attorney-General.

“Your continued stay in that position has far reaching implications on us as a nation beyond the present controversial $9.8bn judgment debt.”

Lawson noted that the court judgment had brought national embarrassment to the country, adding that investors could also be discouraged from setting up businesses in Nigeria.

He said that his organisation and other anti-corruption groups in the country would be embarking on a mass protest if Malami refused to resign within seven days.

