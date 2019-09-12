Bus Collides With Canadian Prime Minister’s Aircraft

According to reporters travelling with the Canadian Prime Minister, the collision occurred shortly after landing in Victoria late on Wednesday on the first leg of a cross-country tour.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

 

Justin Trudeau’s re-election bid suffered a setback on Thursday when a bus carrying journalists collided with his campaign plane at a whistlestop in westernmost Canada, forcing him to fly a loaner, AFP reports.

According to reporters travelling with the Canadian Prime Minister, the collision occurred shortly after landing in Victoria late on Wednesday on the first leg of a cross-country tour.

The media bus drove under and scraped the wing of the plane.

“There were no injuries and the damage to the plane is being assessed,” Liberal spokeswoman, Eleanore Catenaro, told AFP.

The mishap, she added, would not affect Trudeau’s busy schedule, which included campaign stops in Kamloops and Edmonton this week.



 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigeria To Keep Borders Closed To Enforce Compliance From Neighbouring Countries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Italy To Pay Nigerians, Others €700 To Stay In Its Villages
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Approves $5.3bn For Ibadan-Kano Rail
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Eight Pregnant Women Among 158 Nigerians Evacuated From Libya
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Petroleum Tanker, Lorry, 2 Buses Plunge Into Anambra River
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
South Africa BREAKING: South African Authorities Delay Evacuation Of Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics I Didn't Congratulate Buhari, Fayose Issues Disclaimer As Ally Governor Wike Salutes President's Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Elected Into Legislative Seat In Canada
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Verdict: Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode React To Buhari's Victory
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME One Of Deadliest Sets Of Criminals In Nigeria Arrested -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME US Charges 22-year-old Nigerian For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education University Of Lagos Staff Commits Suicide After Being Asked To Face Disciplinary Panel
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Apostle Suleman Offers To Airlift Nigerians From South Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist Puts Up Obituary Anticipating Death In Hands Of Security Agents Ahead Of Another #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters End Of Atiku’s Ill-Fated Electoral Expedition By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Gridlock As Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Throws Wads Of Naira On Road
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria To Keep Borders Closed To Enforce Compliance From Neighbouring Countries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad