Bus Collides With Canadian Prime Minister’s Aircraft

Justin Trudeau’s re-election bid suffered a setback on Thursday when a bus carrying journalists collided with his campaign plane at a whistlestop in westernmost Canada, forcing him to fly a loaner, AFP reports.

According to reporters travelling with the Canadian Prime Minister, the collision occurred shortly after landing in Victoria late on Wednesday on the first leg of a cross-country tour.

The media bus drove under and scraped the wing of the plane.

“There were no injuries and the damage to the plane is being assessed,” Liberal spokeswoman, Eleanore Catenaro, told AFP.

The mishap, she added, would not affect Trudeau’s busy schedule, which included campaign stops in Kamloops and Edmonton this week.





