Consider Women For Leadership Positions, CAN Tells Government

The Christian Association of Nigeria has called on government at all levels in the country to consider handing strategic leadership roles to women of proven character and integrity in the society.

According to President of CAN, Dr Samson Ayokunle, the move would enhance peace and stability in the country.

Ayokunle made the call in Abuja on Thursday during an event organised by Christian Aid.

Represented by the National Chairperson of CAN’s women wing, Deaconess Victoria Ehiselo, Ayokunle said, “The Nigerian political scene has been dominated by men from inception and it has long been believed that men are the only ones with the capacity to make decisions.

“This style of leadership is also to a very large extent responsible for the pathetic condition that women have found themselves in the country because men are assumed to be stronger and wiser.” Speaking further, the CAN President said that it had become necessary for women to gain political seats by obtaining empowerment and becoming their own agent of positive change, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.



