Continue Free School Feeding If You Want Our Children To Attend Classes, Man Tells Gombe Governor

A man with 14 children, Musa Malala, has told Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State to continue the Federal Government’s school feeding programme if he wants their children to go back to the classroom.

Malala made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe.

He disclosed that since the initiative was stopped, parents in the community had found it difficult to convince their children to return to school.

He said, “I am a father of 14 children with two wives and it has not been easy for me to send my children to school.

“Many children have stopped going to school because the school feeding programme has stopped. All they keep saying is, ‘No food, no school’.

“It has been difficult for parents to convince them to go back to school with the stoppage of the school feeding programme.

“I am calling on Governor Inuwa Yahaya to pick up the programme to encourage all these kids who are out of school to go back to school.

“It will really help the school win back the pupils.”