Continue Free School Feeding If You Want Our Children To Attend Classes, Man Tells Gombe Governor

“I am a father of 14 children with two wives and it has not been easy for me to send my children to school."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

The Guardian Nigeria

 

A man with 14 children, Musa Malala, has told Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State to continue the Federal Government’s school feeding programme if he wants their children to go back to the classroom.

Malala made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe.

He disclosed that since the initiative was stopped, parents in the community had found it difficult to convince their children to return to school.

He said, “I am a father of 14 children with two wives and it has not been easy for me to send my children to school.

“Many children have stopped going to school because the school feeding programme has stopped. All they keep saying is, ‘No food, no school’.

“It has been difficult for parents to convince them to go back to school with the stoppage of the school feeding programme.

“I am calling on Governor Inuwa Yahaya to pick up the programme to encourage all these kids who are out of school to go back to school.

“It will really help the school win back the pupils.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Adamawa School Principals Defy Free Education Order, Charge N22,000 Fees
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian 17-Year-Old Nnamdi Ozoemena Emerges Second Best In 2019 Commonwealth Essay Competition
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Foreign Students To Be Allowed To Stay Two Years In UK After Graduation
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Polytechnic Students In Lagos Protest Lingering ASUP Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Professor Adedipe Urges Federal Government Funding of Private Universities
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Reinstate 4 Expelled UNN Student Leaders Now!
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Tribunal Verdict: Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode React To Buhari's Victory
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME One Of Deadliest Sets Of Criminals In Nigeria Arrested -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Congratulate Buhari, Fayose Issues Disclaimer As Ally Governor Wike Salutes President's Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME US Charges 22-year-old Nigerian For Money Laundering
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Italy To Pay Nigerians, Others €700 To Stay In Its Villages
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Judgment Of Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Scam: Nigerian Senator Loses N1.8 Million To 'Police Commissioner'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist Puts Up Obituary Anticipating Death In Hands Of Security Agents Ahead Of Another #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Gridlock As Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Throws Wads Of Naira On Road
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters End Of Atiku’s Ill-Fated Electoral Expedition By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Godswill Akpabio Not Returning To Senate As Tribunal Dismisses Petition
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad