Increasing VAT Will Cause Inflation, Analyst Warns

The government had stated that there will be an increase in the VAT from its current rate of 5.5 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

 

Public affairs analyst, Makut Macham, has described the planned hike in Value Added Tax as a hole being dug by the Nigerian Government, which will cause inflation at the end.

The government had stated that there will be an increase in the VAT from its current rate of 5.5 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

It also said there will be a 0.005 per cent tax on the profits of companies to be set aside for the Police Trust Fund.

The move is expected to generate more revenue for the government.

Macham, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, said although it looks attractive, the policy would in the long term affect ordinary Nigerians.

He said, “On the surface this looks like a solution to the problem that we have on ground but when you dig deep, you will realise that there are a lot of loop holes to this government's policy considering the standard of living of Nigerians and the level of unemployment.

“Those that are in support of this policy have argued that our current VAT rate is one of the lowest and even countries like Ghana charge higher rates.

“Most of these countries have designed their VAT systems to be able to serve the masses by charging VAT on big and medium businesses and using the proceeds to take care of poor masses while our VAT system on the other hand looks a bit faulty.

“This policy if not planned out well and will end up only making Nigerians pay more while government earns less.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Government To Increase VAT As Buhari Regime Eyes 7.2%
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lagos Lawmaker Runs Away From Question About Insertion Of Alpha Beta In Land Charge Law
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education OAU Students’ Union Wants EFCC, ICPC, FIRS To Probe University Management For Fraud And Tax Evasion
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy VAT Increase: NECA Cautions State Governments
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Lawyers, CSOs Protest Increment In Land Use Charge In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Nigerians React To 65 Naira Inter-Bank ATM Charge
Exclusive How Banks Exploit CBN's Weakness To Impose Excessive Charges On ATM Users
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Tribunal Verdict: Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode React To Buhari's Victory
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME One Of Deadliest Sets Of Criminals In Nigeria Arrested -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections You Brought Forward Wrong Witnesses, Tribunal Tells Atiku
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Congratulate Buhari, Fayose Issues Disclaimer As Ally Governor Wike Salutes President's Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME US Charges 22-year-old Nigerian For Money Laundering
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Travel Italy To Pay Nigerians, Others €700 To Stay In Its Villages
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics HURIWA Condemns Judgment Of Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Scam: Nigerian Senator Loses N1.8 Million To 'Police Commissioner'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist Puts Up Obituary Anticipating Death In Hands Of Security Agents Ahead Of Another #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Gridlock As Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Throws Wads Of Naira On Road
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters End Of Atiku’s Ill-Fated Electoral Expedition By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Godswill Akpabio Not Returning To Senate As Tribunal Dismisses Petition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad