Nigerian Government To Increase VAT As Buhari Regime Eyes 7.2%



The President Muhammadu Buhari regime says it will start having

consultations at various levels on the review of Nigeria's value-added

tax (VAT) from five percent to 7.2 percent.



The federal government pointed out that it was ready to begin

deductions to recover bailouts given to the state governments.



Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, stated this on Wednesday while

speaking with journalists after the maiden Federal Executive Council

meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.



“We will begin consultations and consultations will be at various

levels in the country. So it includes consultations with the states,

with the local governments, with the parliament as well as with the

Nigerian public. For the VAT increase to take effect, there has to be

an amendment to the VAT Act,” she said.



“It was not a grant to states by the federal government. The central

bank has a responsibility to ensure that loans given act are paid."



