Nigeria's Best University Ranked 401 In the World

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2019

 

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020 has ranked Nigeria’s Covenant University as the best university in Nigeria.

The private institution topped the charts for Nigerian universities but ranked 401 globally.

The ranking system, which evaluates 1,400 universities across 92 countries, is the largest and most diverse university rankings globally and is audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

According to the list seen by SaharaReporters, Nigerian universities, which made the list include the University of Ibadan (number 2 in the country but ranked 501 globally) while the University of Lagos came third in Nigeria while placing 801 globally.

Globally, the University of Oxford leads the rankings in first place, while the University of Cambridge falls to third.

California Institute of Technology rose three places to second, while Stanford, Yale, Harvard and Imperial College London, all appear in the top 10.


 

