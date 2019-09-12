Okowa, Health Minister Decry Nigeria’s High Maternal Mortality Rate

Round Table: Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, have expressed worry over Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rate, calling for urgent steps to be taken to address the situation.

Speaking during the opening of the 62nd National Council on Health meeting in Asaba, the state capital, Ehanire said all stakeholders must work together to ensure that maternal deaths is reduced by over 90 per cent (less than 3000 maternal per year) by 2030.

He said, “In spite of all efforts, women and babies die needlessly; this concern made Federal Ministry of Health to engage other stakeholders to develop a strategic roadmap for action to be a springboard to accelerate reduction of maternal and neonatal mortality.”

In his remarks, Okowa said that a review of the second national strategic development plan was imperative to enhance practicality of its operationalisation in view of the fiscal constraints the country was currently facing.

He said, “Of utmost priority is the need to develop viable and sustainable frameworks that would address both maternal and child morbidity and mortality.

“These frameworks must include the private sector support as they serve as a strategic source of healthcare service delivery enhancement.

“This is necessary because it is important that interventions are focused on outcomes rather than inputs as these help to ensure that available resources are judiciously utilised.”