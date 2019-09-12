Red Cross To Develop Finance Mechanism Schemes For North-East, Others

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Thursday said that it would develop five to 10 finance mechanism schemes in conflict ridden areas around the globe beginning with the North-Eastern region of Nigeria.

President of the organisation, Peter Maurer, said this would reduce the dependence on aid convoys, Reuters reports.

“With longer, more protracted conflicts, we need to give people income opportunities.

“Even if they are in refugee camps, even if they are in internally displaced person camps, they want to do something.”

The plan would see the Red Cross pair financing schemes to projects in violence-prone areas.

Maurer said Nigeria’s cash-rich businesses and violent habitats makes it a healthy ground for the experiment.