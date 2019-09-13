Air Force Attacks Boko Haram Training Facilities In Borno

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has recorded another major feat with the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2019

The training facilities of Boko Haram terrorists in the Northern part of Borno State have been destroyed by air raids, the Nigerian Air Force said on Friday.

A report by The Nation quoted the spokesperson for the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, as saying that the facilities were located in Mallam Fatori in the fringes of Lake Chad.

Daramola explained in a statement that terrorists, who were occupying the facilities were also neutralised.

He said, “The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has recorded another major feat with the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

“The operation was executed on September 10, 2019, based on credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that identified a building on one of the Lake Chad islands that was being used by the terrorists as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters.

“The ATF therefore dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area observed significant activity of the terrorists.

“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building completely destroying it and neutralising the ISWAP occupants.

“The few other fighters seen fleeing the location were mopped-up by follow-on attacks.”

