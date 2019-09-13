Amaju Pinnick’s Lagos Mansion Sealed By ICPC

The Lagos mansion of President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has been sealed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The commission sealed the property located at Park View Estate and placed it under investigation on Friday.

The anti-graft agency made the announcement through its official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Friday, the ICPC had also sealed the Abuja residence of the second Vice President of the NFF, Shehu Dikko.