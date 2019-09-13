BREAKING: Anxiety As Police Rush Agba Jalingo To Hospital

There is currently tension at the detention facility where Publisher of CrossRiverWatch, an online news portal, Agba Jalingo, is being held after the police rushed him to an undisclosed hospital for urgent medical attention, sources at the scene toldSaharaReporters.

Jalingo was arrested at his Lagos residence and has remained in detention since then without arraignment.

His health is said to have deteriorated after a week in detention with his hands and feet swollen due to restraints.

However, on Friday afternoon while vacation Judge, Justice Isoni Francisca of the State High Court, was expected to rule on a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court over an enforcement of fundamental human rights suit; Jalingo was said to have had difficulty breathing and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

When reached, a staff of CrossRiverWatch, who is allowed controlled access to him, said Jalingo had been having health challenges for some days.

He said, “He (Jalingo) had been in high spirits despite some health challenges which he kept waving aside.

“I visited the facility as soon as I was alerted and those on duty said they couldn’t talk.

“We are trying to locate where he is so that our doctors can also observe what is going on.”