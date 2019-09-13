BREAKING: Anxiety As Police Rush Agba Jalingo To Hospital

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2019

There is currently tension at the detention facility where Publisher of CrossRiverWatch, an online news portal, Agba Jalingo, is being held after the police rushed him to an undisclosed hospital for urgent medical attention, sources at the scene toldSaharaReporters.

Jalingo was arrested at his Lagos residence and has remained in detention since then without arraignment.

His health is said to have deteriorated after a week in detention with his hands and feet swollen due to restraints.

However, on Friday afternoon while vacation Judge, Justice Isoni Francisca of the State High Court, was expected to rule on a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court over an enforcement of fundamental human rights suit; Jalingo was said to have had difficulty breathing and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

When reached, a staff of CrossRiverWatch, who is allowed controlled access to him, said Jalingo had been having health challenges for some days.

He said, “He (Jalingo) had been in high spirits despite some health challenges which he kept waving aside.

“I visited the facility as soon as I was alerted and those on duty said they couldn’t talk.

“We are trying to locate where he is so that our doctors can also observe what is going on.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari: PDP Supporter Stabs APC Loyalist For Celebrating Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Money Donald Duke: I Owe AMCON N340 Million Not N569 Million
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Nigerians Call For Prosecution Of Mrs. Fayemi's Security Detail Who Shot, Killed University Students
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi Governor Refunds UNICEF's N15 Million Meant For Malnutrition Intervention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I’ll Rather Congratulate Buhari Openly Than Visit Him At Night, Says Wike
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Popular Critic, Seun Onigbinde, After Appointment By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigeria's Best University Ranked 401 In the World
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Terrorists: How We Ambushed, Killed Dozens Of Soldiers, Seize Nine Military Vehicles
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Lawrence Maduagwu Sentenced To 10 Years' Imprisonment For $179,000 Fraud
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari: PDP Supporter Stabs APC Loyalist For Celebrating Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education University Of Lagos Staff Commits Suicide After Being Asked To Face Disciplinary Panel
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Elected Into Legislative Seat In Canada
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Donald Duke: I Owe AMCON N340 Million Not N569 Million
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Nigerians Call For Prosecution Of Mrs. Fayemi's Security Detail Who Shot, Killed University Students
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Electronics Thousands In Nigeria Protest Three Years Of No Electricity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi Governor Refunds UNICEF's N15 Million Meant For Malnutrition Intervention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Money Access Bank Vulnerable To Oil Shocks, Naira Devaluation -Moodys
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I’ll Rather Congratulate Buhari Openly Than Visit Him At Night, Says Wike
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad