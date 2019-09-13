Election Tribunal: PDP Raises The Alarm Over Delay In Releasing Record of Judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party has raised the alarm over the delay by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to release the record of its judgment to the party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP said the tribunal was holding on to the judgment in order to frustrate the appeal process at the Supreme Court.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the delay was a calculated attempt from some quarters to frustrate the PDP’s case.

Ologbondiyan said, “It is instructive to state that the Court of Appeal is aware that our party and candidate have mandatory 14 days to appeal to the Supreme Court, yet it is delaying in releasing a judgment that was read for nine hours and which it wants the public to believe it actually wrote.

“Our party fears that this development is lending credence to suspicion in the public space that the judgment is being tampered with and altered in the name of correcting errors, knowing that there is no way the verdict can stand the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

“The PDP, therefore, demands the immediate release of the record of judgment as delivered by the tribunal without any form of alteration.”