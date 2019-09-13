Nigeria’s Ex-Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Loses Father

The 91-year-old traditional ruler of Ogwashi Uku community under Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, passed on in the United States.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2019

 

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has lost her father, Prof Chukwuka Okonjo.

The 91-year-old traditional ruler of Ogwashi Uku community under Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, passed on in the United States.

A member of the royal family, who identified himself only as Ekene, confirmed the news to SaharaReporters.

He said, “Obi (Prof) Chukwuka Okonjo's death was kept a secret since in line with our tradition and customs.

“Following the demise of the monarch and as our tradition demands, a new king, Ifechukwude Chukuka Okonjo, also from the family, has already been crowned.

“All necessary traditional rites have been conducted by the Ikelike and Agidiehi kingmakers in Ogwashi Uku.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigeria's Best University Ranked 401 In the World
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education University Of Lagos Staff Commits Suicide After Being Asked To Face Disciplinary Panel
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Nigerians Call For Prosecution Of Mrs. Fayemi's Security Detail Who Shot, Killed University Students
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Lawrence Maduagwu Sentenced To 10 Years' Imprisonment For $179,000 Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Elected Into Legislative Seat In Canada
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Money Donald Duke: I Owe AMCON N340 Million Not N569 Million
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigeria's Best University Ranked 401 In the World
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education University Of Lagos Staff Commits Suicide After Being Asked To Face Disciplinary Panel
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Nigerians Call For Prosecution Of Mrs. Fayemi's Security Detail Who Shot, Killed University Students
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Lawrence Maduagwu Sentenced To 10 Years' Imprisonment For $179,000 Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Elected Into Legislative Seat In Canada
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Money Donald Duke: I Owe AMCON N340 Million Not N569 Million
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I’ll Rather Congratulate Buhari Openly Than Visit Him At Night, Says Wike
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics $9.8bn Judgment: Nigerian Demands AGF’s Resignation Within Seven Days
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education NANS: Ekiti Governor Fayemi Busy Fighting For Security Votes, His Wife Lying About Killing Of FUOYE Students
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Taxes Vat Increase: Businesses In Lagos To Pay 12.2 Per Cent On Goods, Services
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Money Access Bank Vulnerable To Oil Shocks, Naira Devaluation -Moodys
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi Governor Refunds UNICEF's N15 Million Meant For Malnutrition Intervention
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad