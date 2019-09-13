Nigeria’s Ex-Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Loses Father

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has lost her father, Prof Chukwuka Okonjo.

The 91-year-old traditional ruler of Ogwashi Uku community under Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, passed on in the United States.

A member of the royal family, who identified himself only as Ekene, confirmed the news to SaharaReporters.

He said, “Obi (Prof) Chukwuka Okonjo's death was kept a secret since in line with our tradition and customs.

“Following the demise of the monarch and as our tradition demands, a new king, Ifechukwude Chukuka Okonjo, also from the family, has already been crowned.

“All necessary traditional rites have been conducted by the Ikelike and Agidiehi kingmakers in Ogwashi Uku.”