Osinbajo To Represent Buhari At Mugabe’s Burial

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will attend the burial of former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, on Saturday, the Presidency has announced.

Mugabe attended Buhari's inauguration in 2015 while he was leader of Zimbabwe and maintained good relationship with the President until he was toppled in 2017 by a military coup.

In a tweet on Friday, the Presidency said Osinbajo will depart on Friday to join other Heads of State at the funeral.

The tweet reads, “Vice President @ProfOsinbajo will be representing President @MBuhari at the state Funeral for former President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, tomorrow.

“The VP will be joining other African leaders and Heads of State expected at the occasion scheduled for the country’s National Stadium in Harare.

“Heads of State expected to attend the funeral include President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

“Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, who will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, is expected back in Nigeria later on Saturday.”