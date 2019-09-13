Slain Ondo University Professor To Be Buried Tomorrow, Colleagues Ask Buhari To Get His Killers

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2019

 

Prof. Gideon Okedayo, a senior lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OSUSTECH), would be buried tomorrow (Saturday).

Dipo Komolafe, the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the institution told SaharaReporters today (Friday).

According to Komolafe, the institution will also hold a special congress as a mark of honour for the deceased.

He described the killing of Prof. Okedayo as a "big lose" to the academic community stressing that his killers must be brought to book and face justice.

It was gathered that the service of song and commendation will hold thereafter today inside the university's auditorium.

Okedayo, who was a lecturer in Applied Mathematical Science Department of OSUSTECH was abducted by gunmen lastweek.

He was on his way to his home town when he was waylaid and sezied at Igara, Akoko-Edo area of Edo state.

Later on Monday, his body was found in a bush already decomposing.

Angered by the Prof. Okedayo's, gruesome murdered, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the school said in a statement today, by its Chairman, Dayo Temola, ""We, therefore, reiterate that he did not in anyway deserve this in a country that he diligently served.

"We also maintain that the relevant security agencies were never proactive enough despite immediate report by his driver who narrowly escaped from the abductors.

"We charge the federal government and security agencies to go after the killers of Prof. Okedayo with a view to bringing them to book.

"We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately overhaul the security apparatus in the country. Nigerians deserve a safer ambience in their own land."

SaharaReporters, New York

