Thousands In Nigeria Protest Three Years Of No Electricity

The residents said they wanted the management of BEDC to immediately restore light to the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2019


Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State has staged a protest against the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) over power blackout in the last three years.

The protest which began on Thursday, entered its second day (Friday), caused gridlock along the Ughelli-Warri section of the ever-busy East-West Road.

The residents said they wanted the management of BEDC to immediately restore light to the community.

The protesters numbering over 5,000 was said to have barricaded the expressway today (Friday) as early as 8 am to press home their demands, bemoaning what they described as a nonchalant behaviour of the electricity company refusing to carry out repairs on some faulty equipment in the area unless the community offset an alleged N70 million debt.

The community, however, debunked the alleged debt and accused BEDC officials of not honouring meetings to ensure power is restored to Agbarha-Otor, 

When SaharaReporters contacted BEDC,  its officials refused to comment on the issue.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Electronics New Electricity Tariff: NERC Cannot Shave Our Heads Behind Our Backs, Expert Says
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Electronics Japan, US To Reduce Energy Poverty In Nigeria, Other sub-Saharan African Nations
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Laments Widespread Fake, Substandard Wires, Begins Clampdown
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Electronics City Of Detroit To Host Nigeria Diaspora ICT Conference (NiDICT) 2014
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Electronics Akon To Bring Solar Power To 600 Million Africans
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Electronics Liquidity In Nigerian Electricity Market Worsens
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Nigeria's Best University Ranked 401 In the World
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education University Of Lagos Staff Commits Suicide After Being Asked To Face Disciplinary Panel
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics I’ll Rather Congratulate Buhari Openly Than Visit Him At Night, Says Wike
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Elected Into Legislative Seat In Canada
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Nigerians Call For Prosecution Of Mrs. Fayemi's Security Detail Who Shot, Killed University Students
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics $9.8bn Judgment: Nigerian Demands AGF’s Resignation Within Seven Days
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Taxes Vat Increase: Businesses In Lagos To Pay 12.2 Per Cent On Goods, Services
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Lawrence Maduagwu Sentenced To 10 Years' Imprisonment For $179,000 Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Bus Collides With Canadian Prime Minister’s Aircraft
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Money Donald Duke: I Owe AMCON N340 Million Not N569 Million
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn't Congratulate Buhari, Fayose Issues Disclaimer As Ally Governor Wike Salutes President's Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests More Suspected Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad