Tribunal Verdict: I Would Have Been Traumatised, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted being shaken while the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivered its judgment on Wednesday, according to a report by PUNCH.

The President said he used the cover of the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which was going on at the time of tribunal’s sitting, to absorb pressure.

He spoke in Abuja while receiving All Progressives Congress state governors at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

The governors came to congratulate him on his victory at the tribunal.

The President admitted that he didn’t really know how the judgment would have turned, adding that “I would have been traumatised” had the judgment gone in favour of the opposition.

“I think I would have gone into trauma or something”, he said.

Buhari’s confession is different from a State House statement earlier issued on Wednesday, claiming that he was “unperturbed”.