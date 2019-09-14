Boko Haram Degraded To Bandits, Robbers, No More Terrorists -Nigerian Army To Nigerians

Boko Haram insurgents are no longer terrorists but bandits and robbers, the Nigerian Army has told Nigerians.

The Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army, Gen. Tukur Buratai, therefore, said he was concerned that Boko Haram was given "increased propaganda and undue publicity" by some people.

Full Statement Of Nigerian Army

The Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has noted with great concern the increased propaganda and undue publicity given to the remnants of the erstwhile Boko Haram terrorist group by some people.

This worrisome development has further boosted the image of the criminal gang thus assuming larger than life status. He made the plea while visiting troops in the North East.

He, therefore, pointed out that it is wrong for any person to eulogize or support murderers, bandits and armed robbers that the known Boko Haram terrorist group has turned into.

Consequently, referring to such gang of criminals, bandits, insurgents such as Boko Haram Terrorists Group, JAS or ISWAP in Nigeria could amount to supporting or encouraging terrorism.

The Chief of Army Staff said that it is also important to note that the mode of operation of these elements, is pure criminality for personal gains.

It is common knowledge that the criminals no longer pretend to be championing any cause other than the quest for materialism as manifested in murder and terror on hapless people.

He pleaded that as peace-loving people, Nigerians should not be glorifying these criminals by calling them by any name other than “criminals,” “rapists,” “kidnappers”, “armed robbers” and “murderers.”

Unfortunately, many Nigerians are not aware that giving prominence to the criminal activities of the terrorist group through sensational headlines and fake news in both electronic and print media could also amount to tacit support to terrorism which violates the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011.

It is, therefore, important that all Nigerians rally round our gallant troops as they fight these criminals.

All should know that the support to the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the counter-terrorism efforts would boost their morale and it will be highly appreciated.

The Nigerian Army is asking for the continued understanding and cooperation of all Nigerians and well-meaning people.

He further stated that all troops have been enjoined to henceforth go all out to deal decisively with these criminals.

They are nothing but bandits and armed robbers. Let’s support our military to ensure a secured Nigeria.

SAGIR MUSA

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

13 September 2019.