Charly Boy: Protests Won't Change Nigerian Leaders

According to him, Nigeria's political leaders have remained insensitive to the plights of ordinary Nigerians and were not moved by protests to hold them accountable.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 14, 2019

 

Charles Oputa, aka Charlyboy,  convener of  ‘OurMumuDonDo Movement’, on Friday says protests by Nigerians over national issues will not change political leaders.

Charlyboy said in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria: “I have spent over 40 years of my life leading protest for a better society, and I can tell you that street protest will not change our leaders.

“My father always told me back then that whenever I see injustice, I should fight it because it may come to affect me someday too, and that is my motivation for fighting injustice over these years."

